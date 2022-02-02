Kailash Vijayvargiya holds meeting with Shantanu Thakur, hears problems of dissenting leaders from West Bengal

Kolkata: BJP Bengal observer Kailash Vijayvargiya met MoS Shantanu Thakur in the national capital on Wednesday.

According to sources, Vijayvargiya was asked to meet Thakur to speak about the dissenting leaders.

“Vijayvargiya heard about the problems of the dissenting leaders and have asked the leaders not to speak about their dissent in public,” said the party sources.

The sources also claimed that another MoS Nisith Pramanick was also present during the meeting.

However, Vijayvargiya claimed that there is ‘no’ dissent amongst the party members and also that Thakur would soon visit Uttar Pradesh to campaign for the party.

The party sources also claimed that before visiting the national capital Thakur had sought appointment from Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda but due to their ‘preoccupations’ have asked Vijayvargiya to meet Thakur.

Vijayvargiya also held a closed-door meeting with state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar on Wednesday afternoon and is also scheduled to meet Thakur again.

Meanwhile, BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh claimed that there is a ‘right’ place for talking in BJP.

“Vijayvargiya is still the state’s observer and the correct place to talk to about the state is him. There is no dissent in the party and whatever confusion is there will be resolved soon,” claimed Ghosh.

It can be recalled that ahead of visiting New Delhi, Thakur claimed that he would meet Shah and Nadda to talk about the dissent party leaders and also about implementation of CAA.

Published on: Wednesday, February 02, 2022, 11:38 PM IST