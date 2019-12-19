Kailash Vijayvargiya faces demonstration, black flags in West Bengal

Kolkata: BJP General Secretary in-charge of West Bengal Kailash Vijayvargiya was shown black flags and was at the receiving end of go-back slogans as he was forced to cancel his visit to Murshidabad district's Jangipur due to road blocks.

Vijayvargiya, accompanied by party MP Soumitra Khan, was on his way to Jangipur on Tuesday to meet BJP functionaries reportedly injured during the recent anti-CAA protests in Murshidabad district.

His convoy had to be halted at Nabagram when a large number of protesters showed him black flag and raised 'go back' slogans and blocked the road with e-rickshaws and jeeps.

After waiting for some time, Vijayvargiya himself got down from his car and tried to remove the vehicles along with his security personnel to remove the blockade.