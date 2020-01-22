'Kahin to first aane dete Congress ko': Twitter in splits after man names his 2nd child after the party

Vinod Jain, who works as a media officer at the office of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in Udaipur on Tuesday has named his second child "Congress".

Jain says his entire family is associated with the Congress party and he wants his future generation to follow in their footsteps so decided to name the boy after the party.

"Some members of my family were reluctant to call the baby Congress, but I was determined and so waited until they came around," said Vinod Jain

Born in July 2019, Congress is the second child for Vinod Jain who was born 18 years after his first child a daughter.

"I kept this name with a hope that my child will also play an active role in the Congress party" he further added.

However, Twitter was left in splits after receiving the news. "Bacche ki akkhi life troll hogi," wrote a user. "I hope this congress will have a future," wrote another user.

Here are a few Twitter reactions: