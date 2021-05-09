Kabul attack: As death toll soars to 50, India calls for dismantling of terrorist sanctuaries

India on Sunday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on a school in Afghanistan's Kabul and said the incident demonstrates "the urgent need for dismantling terrorist sanctuaries and for a comprehensive nationwide ceasefire to make peace progress meaningful and sustainable".

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said India has always supported the education of Afghan youth and remains committed to the progress and development of the neighbouring country.

"We strongly condemn the terrorist attack on Sayed al-Shuhada Girls school in Kabul yesterday, which killed more than 50 innocent girl students during the holy month of Ramadan. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of the young girls who lost their lives in this barbarous attack," read the MEA statement.

"Targetting young girl students, makes this an attack on the future of Afghanistan. The perpetrators clearly seek to destroy the painstaking and hard-won achievements that the Afghans have put in place over the last two decades," the statement added.