'Kabhi Haan, Kabhi Naa': Suspense over Mulayam Singh Yadav’s 'choti bahu' Aparna Yadav joining BJP continues

Lucknow: Rattled with the mass exodus of backward ministers, legislators and leaders, the ruling Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) is eyeing Samajwadi Party founder Mulayum Singh Yadav’s younger daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav. The party wants to give a severe jolt to SP by taking Aparna to its fold. While releasing the first list of BJP candidates the UP in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan had hinted in this direction while saying media persons to be prepared for a big 'dhamaka' soon. It was expected that Aparna might join BJP and the later would field her as candidate in coming assembly polls. However, Aparna, wife of stepbrother of Akhilesh Yadav is yet to open her cards. In fact, she has denied leaving SP and said she would rather love to work with the party.

It may be mentioned that disgruntled with her position within SP, Aparna had expressed her unhappiness with party president Akhilesh Yadav in the past. She had even visited UP CM Yogi Adityanath to seek blessings. Aparna had contested 2017 assembly polls on SP symbol from Lucknow Cantt assembly segment and was defeated by BJP’s Rita Bahuguna Joshi by a margin of over 30000 votes. After this, she was sidelined in SP and never attended any party programme. On many occasions, she even praised UP CM Yogi and went to latter’s mutt in Gorakhpur to seek blessings. According to SP insiders, Aparna was again seeking party ticket from the same Lucknow Cantt constituency in the coming assembly polls. However, after getting cold response from SP chief she had expressed her unhappiness publicly.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav when asked about it said that BJP is more bothered about other’s family rather its own. Shivpal Yadav who has recently forged alliance with SP even cautioned Aparna not to even think of doing so. Shivpal said Aparna should work for party then expect some reward. Shivpal Yadav is uncle of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav as well as Aparna Yadav. Former minister and once a strong Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Yadav had parted ways after Akhilesh Yadav took the command of organization. He floated his own party in the name of Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia (PSPL) and contested 2019 Parliament elections causing damage to Akhilesh Yadav. Shivpal on Monday advised Aparna to remain in SP and work for the party only.

Published on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 10:23 PM IST