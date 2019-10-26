Kaali Puja 2019: Tithi, muhurat, significance along with WhatsApp and Facebook messages to share with loved ones

Tomorrow marks the most celebrated and feared Goddess, goddess Kaali. Kaali Puja will be celebrated tomorrow on October 27, 2019. The festival is celebrated in the Kartik month. Usually in October or November every year.

Maa Kaali is the first of the ten incarnations of goddess Durga.

Puja Muhurat

Kali Puja Nishita Time - 11:40 PM to 12:32 AM, Oct 28

Duration - 00 Hours 51 Mins

Amavasya Tithi Begins - 12:23 PM on Oct 27, 2019

Amavasya Tithi Ends - 09:08 AM on Oct 28, 2019

Goddess Kali is mainly worshipped in West Bengal, Assam and Orissa.

Significance

According to Hindu mythology, Maa Kaali was born out of goddess Durga’s forehead after the gods were defeated by demons in a war between the Gods and Demons.

Maa Kaali had then appeared on Earth and started killing every demon she could find. In not much time, she had killed all the demons on Earth, however, the bloodbath had increased Maa Kaali’s bloodlust and she didn't stop once the demons were all killed.

She destroyed everything that came in front of her. Her bloodlust had led to chaos everywhere and the crumbling of the Earth. Lord Shiva had to intervene to stop her.

He placed himself below Maa Kaali’s feet to stop her. Maa Kaali was astonished to see her husband below her feet and she stuck her tongue out in shock. The shock calmed her down and she put a stop to her bloodlust.

Kaali Puja WhatsApp and Facebook wishes, messages and quotes

"On the occasion of Kali Puja, I hope that you always keep faith in Maa and keep moving ahead in life. Happy Kali puja 2019!"

"May Maa Kali give you with strength, courage to fight all the evil and overcome any mayhems in your life. Have a blessed and happy Kali Puja 2019!"