‘K Kavitha Not Cooperating With Investigation,’ Says ED As BRS Leader Sent To Judicial Custody Till April 9 In Delhi Liquor Policy Case

K Kavitha | File

Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader K Kavitha has been sent to jail for 14 days in the Delhi liquor policy case.

Initially detained by the Enforcement Directorate on March 15 in connection with the alleged liquor policy scam, Kavitha's custody was extended last week for data confrontation from her mobile phone.

However, today, the ED requested 15-day judicial custody, suggesting Kavitha will likely be transferred to Delhi's Tihar Jail instead of remaining in the agency's custody.

She has not given true and complete disclosure: ED tells court

ED also informed court that the BRS leader has been skipping summons and claimed that she has not given true and complete disclosure and has not cooperated with the investigation.

The remand request highlighted Kavitha's alleged involvement in kickbacks to government officials, as well as the transfer of ₹100 crore to AAP leaders.

The ED accuses Kavitha of being a significant figure in the 'South Group' that purportedly bribed AAP with ₹100 crore for liquor licenses under the now-defunct policy, with the funds allegedly used for electoral campaigns in Goa and Punjab.

Following her arrest in Hyderabad amid a tense confrontation involving her brother KT Rama Rao and ED officials, Kavitha's appeal to the Supreme Court was dismissed.

The court emphasiSed equal treatment under the law. Interestingly, the bench was set to hear a similar plea by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, who withdrew his plea after Kavitha's was rejected, and is now in ED custody until Thursday.