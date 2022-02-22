K Chandrashekar Rao conspired to break UPA allies and help PM Modi, says Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy

Amid Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s attempt to form an anti-BJP front, Telangana Congress president A Revanth Reddy on Monday accused that the Telangana Chief Minister conspired to break UPA allies and help Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"CM KCR doesn't have a plan to start any alliance against Narendra Modi. This is all fake. He is trying to help PM Modi. Leaders like Stalin, Mamata Banerjee, Uddhav Thackeray are part of UPA and KCR is trying to break this alliance and trying to help Modi. This is a conspiracy," Revanth Reddy told news agency ANI.

Further speaking on the matter, Reddy said, "If really KCR wants to form an alliance, he should go to Jagan in Andhra Pradesh, Naveen Patnaik and Arvind Kejriwal and hold a campaign against Prime Minister Modi. He made AIMIM campaign and contest in Uttar Pradesh so that Samajwadi Party loses elections and Yogi, BJP win. He has taken 'supari' from Modi and is trying to weaken Congress", claimed Reddy.

"Before the 2018 elections, KCR spoke about the federal front saying that they are starting a front against Narendra Modi and Congress. Where is that front?" questions Revanth. "He started raising the issue of federal front once again. If you see KCR's political career from 2000 to 2021, he was with the Congress in 2004 and in 2009 he was with Chandra Babu Naidu and deceived him later. In 2014 he deceived Congress. In 2018 he took help of Narendra Modi stating that in coming elections he will tie up with the BJP, he deceived them as well", said Revant while speaking about the Telangana CM.

Days after giving a call to Opposition parties to unite against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao visited Mumbai on Sunday where and met his Maharashtra counterpart Uddhav Thackeray and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar.

