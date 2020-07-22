Jyotiraditya Scindia, Priyanka Chaturvedi, other new Rajya Sabha MPs take oath

On Wednesday, 45 of the 61 newly-elected members of the Rajya Sabha took oath. First-timers among the new members include Priyanka Chaturvedi, who last year quit the Congress to join the Shiv Sena; Jyotiraditya Scindia, who dumped the Congress earlier this year to join the BJP; and Congress leader Shakti Singh Gohil.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, 19 BJP MPs, including Jyotiraditya Scindia and Sumer Singh Solanki took oath today. While, from Congress the leaders who took oath were KTS Tulsi from Chhattisgarh; Shakti Singh Gohil from Gujarat; Deepender Singh Hooda from Haryana; Mallikarjun Kharge from Karnataka; Digvijay Singh from Madhya Pradesh; Rajeev Satav from Mahasrashtra; and Neeraj Dangi and KC Venugopal from Rajasthan.