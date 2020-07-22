Jyotiraditya Scindia, Priyanka Chaturvedi, other new Rajya Sabha MPs take oath

On Wednesday, 45 of the 61 newly-elected members of the Rajya Sabha took oath. First-timers among the new members include Priyanka Chaturvedi, who last year quit the Congress to join the Shiv Sena; Jyotiraditya Scindia, who dumped the Congress earlier this year to join the BJP; and Congress leader Shakti Singh Gohil.
According to a report by Hindustan Times, 19 BJP MPs, including Jyotiraditya Scindia and Sumer Singh Solanki took oath today. While, from Congress the leaders who took oath were KTS Tulsi from Chhattisgarh; Shakti Singh Gohil from Gujarat; Deepender Singh Hooda from Haryana; Mallikarjun Kharge from Karnataka; Digvijay Singh from Madhya Pradesh; Rajeev Satav from Mahasrashtra; and Neeraj Dangi and KC Venugopal from Rajasthan.
Even, Priyanka Chaturvedi from Shiv Sena, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and RPI chief Ramdas Athawale also took oath.
It will be for the first time that the new members will take oath in the Upper House chamber when Parliament is not in session. The oath-taking ceremony was earlier postponed due to the nationwide lockdown amid the Covid-19 outbreak. The voting to the Rajya Sabha's vacant seats was held in June 2020.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)