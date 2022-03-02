Jyotiraditya Scindia meets Romanian PM Nicolae Ciucă, thanks his govt for facilitating entry & ensuring safety of Indian citizens from Ukraine; see pics

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday met Romanian Prime Minister Nicolae Ciucă and thanked his government for facilitating entry and ensuring the safety of Indian citizens from Ukraine following the invasion of Russia.

Taking to Twitter, the Union Minister wrote, "I am happy to report that His Excellency has assured his continued support to our students crossing the Romanian borders, and reiterated the friendly relations between our countries since the last 74 years."

"We also shared mutual interest in expanding bilateral trade given the huge economic potential & presence of Indian businesses in Romania," he added.

Earlier in the day, Scindia interacted with the Indian students awaiting their flights at Bucharest airport and assured them of quick departure to the homeland.

Scindia, one of the four ministers who reached Bucharest as special envoy of the government to oversee evacuation efforts of Indian students, reassured all assistance to the medical students waiting at the said airport.

He told students that four flights will leave from there in which over 1,000 students would be evacuated at a time.

"Met & interacted with Indian students awaiting their flights at the Bucharest Airport. Overwhelmed by their grit & concerned by their anxiety amid the tough times. However, assured them of their quick departure from Bucharest. PM Narendra Modi ji & all of India have got their back!", said Scindia on social media platform Koo.

India has launched Operation Ganga to evacuate its nationals. The union government is planning to operate 26 flights in the next three days to evacuate the Indian nationals.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi today said 3,352 Indians stranded in war-torn Ukraine have so far been brought back to India under Operation Ganga. Meanwhile, as many as 15 flights are scheduled over the next 24 hours to evacuate the remaining Indian nationals following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, he added. Bagchi further said that nearly 17,000 Indian nationals are estimated to still be there in the European country.

Published on: Wednesday, March 02, 2022, 07:32 PM IST