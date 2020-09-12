justiceforuditraj: Who is Udit Raj and why is he trending on Twitter?

Congress' interim chief Sonia Gandhi on Friday set up a special committee to assist her in operational and organisational matters, reshuffled the Congress Working Committee and and appointed General Secretaries and state in-charges with loyalists dominating the restructuring which bore a visible stamp of Rahul Gandhi.

In the special committee which will function till the leadership election is held at the next party session, only Mukul Wasnik, among the signatories to the letter calling for party reforms, has found place but he has been divested of his charge of Kerala and Tamil Nadu, while retaining Madhya Pradesh.

The other members of the committee are A.K. Antony, Ahmed Patel, K.C. Venugopal, Ambika Soni, and Randeep Singh Surjewala.

While many of the veterans like Ghulam Nabi Azad, Motilal Vora, Ambika Soni, Mallikarjun Kharge were dropped as AICC general secretaries, Twitter seems to be upset because Congress leader Dr Udit Raj was not included in the list. Several Twitter users took digs at Dr Udit Raj and the ongoing crisis in the Congress party.

The leader seems to be one of the favourite of Twipple. Whenever the news about restructuring in Congress breaks in, his name starts to trend. Earlier also, a day after the marathon seven-hour-long meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) on August 24, his name was among the top trends. On August 25, #UditRajForCongressPresident trended on Twitter. And today #justiceforuditraj is trending.

Now that the leader is trending on Twitter, here are few things to know about him:

Udit Raj is an Indian politician and member of Indian National Congress.

He is a Dalit leader and also the National Chairman of the All India Confederation of SC/ST Organizations.

He worked as an Indian Revenue Service officer.

Udit Raj is an alumnus of Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi.

He was a Member of Parliament between 2014 to 2019 in the Lok Sabha, representing the North West Delhi as a member of BJP.

In April 2019, Udit Raj joined the Congress after he was denied ticket by BJP.

In 2014, Udit Raj had merged his Indian Justice Party with the BJP ahead of the general elections.

In 2019, he was at the centre of controversy after being caught in a sting done on several MPs by a TV news channel. The sting operation reportedly showed lawmakers accepting the use of black money for contesting polls.

He was appointed as spokesperson of Congress in December 2019.

On August 23, the leader, supporting Rahul Gandhi had said that Rahul Gandhi is the "most capable leader to take up the presidentship."

Check out the posts and memes on Twitter here: