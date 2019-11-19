JusticeforFathimaLatheef: HRD Ministry summons IIT-Madras director over student's suicide

Delhi: The Ministry of Human Resource Development has summoned Bhaskar Ramamurthi, IIT-Madras Director reagrding the college's student Fathima Latheef's suicide case.

The 19-year-old Latheef, a first year student of M.A. Humanities and Development Studies, had committed suicide on November 9 by hanging herself from the ceiling fan in her hostel room, allegedly for religious bias.

The prestigious institute has been rocked by protests after her Kerala- based family has alleged a senior faculty was responsible for her taking the extreme step.

Two students of the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) began an indefinite fast on Monday demanding an internal inquiry against the faculty members of the Humanities and Social Sciences Department for the suicide of first year student Fathima Latheef.

The two students -- Azhar Moideen and Justin Joseph -- held placards demanding a probe into the death of Fathima and began their fast and also submitted a representation to the Director.

The fasting students also demanded the formation of a committee of experts to look into the mental well being of the students and the efficacy of the present systems in managing the issues faced by the students.

Father of the deceased student Abdul Latheef had last week called on Chief Minister K Palaniswami and the Tamil Nadu Director General of Police, seeking a fair, expeditious probe.

Political parties, including DMK, too staged protests over the incident and the case, handled by the local police initially, has been transferred to the Central Crime Branch.

With inputs from Agencies.