 Justice Sanjiv Khanna To Take Oath As 51st Chief Justice Of India Today
Justice Sanjiv Khanna To Take Oath As 51st Chief Justice Of India Today

Born on May 14, 1960, Justice Khanna began his legal career in 1983 by joining as an advocate with the Delhi Bar Council. He has experience in a wide range of legal fields, including constitutional law, taxation, arbitration, commercial law, & environmental law. He has also worked as senior standing counsel for the Income Tax Department, representing the National Capital Territory of Delhi.

ANIUpdated: Monday, November 11, 2024, 09:23 AM IST
article-image
Justice Sanjiv Khanna | ANI

New Delhi: Justice Sanjiv Khanna is set to take oath as 51st Chief Justice of India today in a ceremony that will be held at Rashtrapati Bhavan at 10 am.

President Droupadi Murmu will preside over the ceremony and will administer the oath of office to Justice Khanna.

CJI DY Chandrachud Retires

The outgoing CJI, Dhananjay Yashwant Chandrachud, retired on Sunday, making way for Justice Khanna, who will serve a six-month tenure as the Chief Justice.

The Government of India recently issued a formal notification appointing Justice Sanjiv Khanna as the next Chief Justice of India, effective November 11, 2024. The Ministry of Law and Justice confirmed in its notification that the President, under clause (2) of Article 124 of the Constitution of India, has appointed Justice Khanna to the highest judicial post in the country.

About Justice Sanjiv Khanna

Born on May 14, 1960, Justice Khanna began his legal career in 1983 by joining as an advocate with the Delhi Bar Council. He has experience in a wide range of legal fields, including constitutional law, taxation, arbitration, commercial law, and environmental law. Justice Khanna also worked as senior standing counsel for the Income Tax Department, representing the National Capital Territory of Delhi.

He was elevated as an additional Judge of the Delhi High Court in 2005 and was made a permanent judge in 2006. Justice Khanna was elevated as a Judge of the Supreme Court on January 18, 2019.

On his last working day, outgoing Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud, became emotional as he reflected on his tenure, saying, "There is no greater feeling than being able to serve those in need."

In his heartfelt farewell speech on Friday, CJI Chandrachud shared his journey from being a law student seated in the back row to presiding over the Supreme Court.

He also expressed the honour of serving the nation and highlighted how each day in office offered opportunities for both professional growth and personal development.

