 Justice Sanjiv Khanna Is India's New CJI, To Take Oath On November 11
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaJustice Sanjiv Khanna Is India's New CJI, To Take Oath On November 11

Justice Sanjiv Khanna Is India's New CJI, To Take Oath On November 11

Justice Khanna will have a tenure of a little over six months as CJI and would demit office on May 13, 2025.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, October 24, 2024, 08:55 PM IST
article-image
Justice Sanjiv Khanna | File Image

Justice Sanjiv Khanna was on Thursday appointed the 51st Chief Justice of India.

He will take oath on November 11, a day after incumbent Justice D Y Chandrachud demits office on attaining the age of 65.

Justice Chandrachud took over as the CJI on November 8, 2022.

Justice Khanna will have a tenure of a little over six months as CJI and would demit office on May 13, 2025.

FPJ Shorts
Stree 2 Choreographer Jani Master Gets Bail With Conditions After Being Arrested In Sexual Assault Case
Stree 2 Choreographer Jani Master Gets Bail With Conditions After Being Arrested In Sexual Assault Case
Mira-Bhayandar: 'Missing' For 2 Months, Kashimira Family Traced By Cops In Uttar Pradesh
Mira-Bhayandar: 'Missing' For 2 Months, Kashimira Family Traced By Cops In Uttar Pradesh
Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project: NHSRCL Declines To Reveal Operational Date In RTI Response, Shares Financial Details
Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project: NHSRCL Declines To Reveal Operational Date In RTI Response, Shares Financial Details
Mumbai: '70% Of Fire Incidents Attributed To Faulty Electrical Infrastructure,' Says Fire And Security Association Of India
Mumbai: '70% Of Fire Incidents Attributed To Faulty Electrical Infrastructure,' Says Fire And Security Association Of India

"In exercise of the power conferred by the Constitution of India, Hon'ble President, after consultation with Hon'ble Chief Justice of India, is pleased to appoint Shri Justice Sanjiv Khanna, Judge of the Supreme Court of India as Chief Justice of India with effect from 11th November, 2024," Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal posted on X.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Peon Dies In Police Custody, Protestors Create Ruckus In Raipur

Peon Dies In Police Custody, Protestors Create Ruckus In Raipur

Bomb Threat Leads Bilaspur-Delhi Flight To Evacuate

Bomb Threat Leads Bilaspur-Delhi Flight To Evacuate

Justice Sanjiv Khanna Is India's New CJI, To Take Oath On November 11

Justice Sanjiv Khanna Is India's New CJI, To Take Oath On November 11

Video: Barmer District Collector Tina Dabi Faces Backlash Over 'Bowing' Multiple Times Before BJP...

Video: Barmer District Collector Tina Dabi Faces Backlash Over 'Bowing' Multiple Times Before BJP...

Gujarat: DRI Seizes Nearly 200 Containers Of Watermelon Seeds Worth ₹100 Crore In Major Smuggling...

Gujarat: DRI Seizes Nearly 200 Containers Of Watermelon Seeds Worth ₹100 Crore In Major Smuggling...