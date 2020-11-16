Justice Lalit recuses from hearing PIL seeking removal of Andhra CM Jagan

New Delhi: Justice Uday Umesh Lalit on Monday recused himself from hearing the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking the removal of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy from the post of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister over his "scandalising" remarks against the second senior-most judge of the Supreme Court NV Ramana.

Justice Lalit, who was heading the bench said that he will not hear this case, as a lawyer, he had once represented for Reddy in a case at some point.

The PIL contended that Reddy is allegedly facing more than 20 criminal cases including money laundering and corruption in the court which are very serious in nature.

Reddy should be removed from the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, as he in public and media, had levelled such kind of allegations against the second senior-most judge of the Supreme Court, Justice Ramana, without any basis, the petition stated.

It further said that in order to get personal gain from the court by abusing his power and post as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh State, he allegedly openly made false, scandalised remarks, vague, and political allegations against a sitting judge of the top court, only to tarnish the image of the judiciary in the public mind.

The plea also sought a detailed judicial enquiry, by constituting an internal committee headed by sitting or retired judges of the Supreme Court or any authority including the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), over the vague allegation made by Reddy against Justice Ramana, the plea stated.

Justice Ramana is next in line to become the next Chief Justice of India after CJI SA Bobde