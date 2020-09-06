Justice for Sushant: BJP milks Sushant's death for its Bihar campaign

Amidst the controversy over the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, now the BJP's Kala Sanskriti Cell in Patna has come up with stickers and masks in the memory of late actor.

As per the report by ToI, around 30,000 such stickers and masks have been made by the cell.

The move by BJP comes ahead of assembly election in the state.

Bihar assembly election is due and the election commission is planning to complete it before November 29.

As a photo of the sticker went viral on social media, many Twitter users slammed the party for "milking" the actor's death for "electoral gains". Check out the reactions here: