Punjab Shocker: One Month After 23-Yr-Old Jammu Army Aspirant Was Flung Out Of Moving Train, FIR Finally Registered

Justice Delayed Is Justice Denied? One Month After 23-yr-old Jammu Army Aspirant Was Flung Out Of Moving Train, Finally FIR Registered

Ludhiana: 23-year-old Tushak Thakur was a resident of Greater Kailash in Jammu of J&K. He has set out on a journey from Jammu to Ahmedabad to embark on his trip to fulfilling his dream. His dream was to become an army officer. Little did he know that his dream will end up resting dormant in his mind and soul in a fraction of a second. While on board the Ahmedabad bound train, Tushar approaching a group of men who were smoking inside the moving train and he boldly raised objections to that. Verbal altercation took a drastic turn and those men flung Tushar out of the moving train. He was soon admitted to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), Ludhiana, where he is currently recuperating in an ICU. His spinal cord has completely got damaged. Its been a month since the horrendous incident was reported, and finally an FIR has been filed recently.

Justice delayed is justice denied?

The incident was reported on May 19, and its is almost unfortunately clear that he may not be able to walk evenr in life. As per a report of Indian Express, "Even as the incident happened on May 19, the GRP Ludhiana cops registered the FIR only on June 24, over a month after Tushar’s parents ran from pillar to post, and made multiple appeals demanding probe into the incident that has turned their son’s life upside down, forever."

An FIR was reportedly not registered when Tushar was unconscious, despite multiple attempts made by his family members.