'Just Shut Up,' Says Woman After Ramming Car Over 3 People In Greater Noida (WATCH)

Twitter/Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj

Three persons, including a woman, were injured after a car hit them at the gate of a residential society in Greater Noida, police officials said.

Two guards and a woman, who were injured in the accident, have been rushed to a nearby hospital where they are undergoing treatment.

The car was driven by a woman and it is being said that she was reportedly learning driving.

According to the information received, a woman while driving the car hit three people near the gate of First Avenue Society in Gaur City, Greater Noida West. When the crowd gathered at the spot, the woman and her daughter started arguing with the people and security guards present there, creating a ruckus.

Watch the video below

GREATER NOIDA WEST



Pehle gaadi chadhai fir chillai for boli shut up, khud le jaao ilaaj karvane @noidapolice @Uppolice pic.twitter.com/UQErP5DfzY — Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj) August 22, 2023

The woman and her daughter told the people present there that they should take the injured to the hospital or they can do whatever they want.

Videos of both the incidents, relating to car accident and the ruckus created by woman and her daughter, have surfaced.

In the CCTV footage, it can be clearly seen that the car driven by a woman, while taking a turn towards the gate of First Avenue, suddenly hit the three people.

Police are investigating the case after getting information about the matter.