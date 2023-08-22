 'Just Shut Up,' Says Woman After Ramming Car Over 3 People In Greater Noida (WATCH)
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Just Shut Up,' Says Woman After Ramming Car Over 3 People In Greater Noida (WATCH)

'Just Shut Up,' Says Woman After Ramming Car Over 3 People In Greater Noida (WATCH)

The woman and her daughter told the people present there that they should take the injured to the hospital or they can do whatever they want.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, August 22, 2023, 09:45 PM IST
article-image
Twitter/Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj

Three persons, including a woman, were injured after a car hit them at the gate of a residential society in Greater Noida, police officials said.

Two guards and a woman, who were injured in the accident, have been rushed to a nearby hospital where they are undergoing treatment.

The car was driven by a woman and it is being said that she was reportedly learning driving.

According to the information received, a woman while driving the car hit three people near the gate of First Avenue Society in Gaur City, Greater Noida West. When the crowd gathered at the spot, the woman and her daughter started arguing with the people and security guards present there, creating a ruckus.

Watch the video below

The woman and her daughter told the people present there that they should take the injured to the hospital or they can do whatever they want.

Videos of both the incidents, relating to car accident and the ruckus created by woman and her daughter, have surfaced.

In the CCTV footage, it can be clearly seen that the car driven by a woman, while taking a turn towards the gate of First Avenue, suddenly hit the three people.

Police are investigating the case after getting information about the matter.

Read Also
6 People Trapped For 30 Minutes In Lift As It Gets Stuck Midway In Greater Noida Society; Visuals...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee Increases Grant To Durga Puja Committees To ₹70,000

West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee Increases Grant To Durga Puja Committees To ₹70,000

Haryana Violence: Another Accused Held After Police Encounter In Tauru

Haryana Violence: Another Accused Held After Police Encounter In Tauru

'India Will Soon Become 5 Trillion Dollar Economy': PM Modi At BRICS Business Forum In Johannesburg

'India Will Soon Become 5 Trillion Dollar Economy': PM Modi At BRICS Business Forum In Johannesburg

'Just Shut Up,' Says Woman After Ramming Car Over 3 People In Greater Noida (WATCH)

'Just Shut Up,' Says Woman After Ramming Car Over 3 People In Greater Noida (WATCH)

Japanese University To Confer Honorary Doctorate On Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis

Japanese University To Confer Honorary Doctorate On Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis