'Just hiding her government’s inaction': Dilip Ghosh slams Mamata Banerjee over West Bengal floods

Kolkata: A day after meeting the chairman of Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC), BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh said that the TMC government just to hide their incapability and also just to avoid giving details on the amount sent by central government for flood management is blaming DVC for the flood situation in West Bengal.

“What did Mamata Banerjee do other than blaming the Centre for the floods? She is doing this just to hide her government’s inaction. Where did the crores of rupees sent by Centre to undertake repairing and maintaining of canals go? There is poor maintenance by the state irrigation department and the blame then goes to DVC,” claimed Ghosh.

The BJP vice president also stated that even if it rains a little East and West Midnapore along with Howrah and Hooghly gets badly affected.

Slamming the TMC government, Ghosh said that the Chief Minister writes letters to the Jharkhand government who don't have any role in the flood situation of West Bengal.

“The TMC leaders think that they are engineers and give statements but never allow the actual engineering in the DVC committee as they know that only the engineer will speak the truth,” further mentioned Ghosh.

Criticizing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her aerial survey, the BJP national vice president said that she only does surveys but doesn’t really work after that.

“She said almost one lakh houses have been damaged but there are more concrete houses than mud houses. The concrete houses are made under Prime Minister Awas Yojana. She should address the flood situation immediately,” claimed Ghosh.

Notably, after making an aerial survey at the flood affected areas on October 1, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had held a review meeting with the administration and then addressing the press conference Mamata slammed the BJP-led Central government for not providing any financial support to West Bengal.

Published on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 08:57 PM IST