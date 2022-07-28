Junior national-level boxer found dead of 'drug overdose' in Punjab's Bathinda

Kuldeep Singh, a junior national-level boxer was found dead in a field in Talwandi Sabo in Punjab's Bathinda district | Photo: Twitter Image

Kuldeep Singh, a 22-year-old junior national-level boxer was found dead in a field in Talwandi Sabo in Punjab's Bathinda district early on Thursday.

As per the reports and witnesses, a syringe was found near his body and it is suspected that he died due to a drug overdose.

However, his family has denied the claims saying their son was not a drug addict and has suspected foul play.

"On Wednesday, Kuldeep went out of his house at around 11 am. When till late evening, he did not return and could not be contacted, the family started looking for him. His body was found lying in a field near a water channel on Rama Road," PTC News quoted his coach Hardeep Singh as saying.

A probe into the death has been initiated by the Punjab police.

Kuldeep Singh, aka Deep Dhaliwal, is a five-time medal winner, including two gold.

(with sources inputs)