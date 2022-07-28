e-Paper Get App

Junior national-level boxer found dead of 'drug overdose' in Punjab's Bathinda

Kuldeep Singh, aka Deep Dhaliwal, is a five-time medal winner, including two gold.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, July 28, 2022, 05:11 PM IST
article-image
Kuldeep Singh, a junior national-level boxer was found dead in a field in Talwandi Sabo in Punjab's Bathinda district | Photo: Twitter Image

Kuldeep Singh, a 22-year-old junior national-level boxer was found dead in a field in Talwandi Sabo in Punjab's Bathinda district early on Thursday.

As per the reports and witnesses, a syringe was found near his body and it is suspected that he died due to a drug overdose.

However, his family has denied the claims saying their son was not a drug addict and has suspected foul play.

"On Wednesday, Kuldeep went out of his house at around 11 am. When till late evening, he did not return and could not be contacted, the family started looking for him. His body was found lying in a field near a water channel on Rama Road," PTC News quoted his coach Hardeep Singh as saying.

A probe into the death has been initiated by the Punjab police.

Kuldeep Singh, aka Deep Dhaliwal, is a five-time medal winner, including two gold.

(with sources inputs)

Read Also
Curfew imposed in two Rajasthan villages after locals protesting cow slaughter clash with police
article-image
HomeIndiaJunior national-level boxer found dead of 'drug overdose' in Punjab's Bathinda

RECENT STORIES

KEAM Result 2022 to be released soon at cee.kerala.gov.in; read when and where to check

KEAM Result 2022 to be released soon at cee.kerala.gov.in; read when and where to check

Sonia Gandhi vs Smriti Irani in Lok Sabha: Here's what we know so far

Sonia Gandhi vs Smriti Irani in Lok Sabha: Here's what we know so far

'RSS ministers eat everything behind closed doors': Sushmita Dev after BJP leader accuses MPs of...

'RSS ministers eat everything behind closed doors': Sushmita Dev after BJP leader accuses MPs of...

Junior national-level boxer found dead of 'drug overdose' in Punjab's Bathinda

Junior national-level boxer found dead of 'drug overdose' in Punjab's Bathinda

44th Chess Olympiad: Pakistan withdraws from Chennai event despite team reaching India

44th Chess Olympiad: Pakistan withdraws from Chennai event despite team reaching India