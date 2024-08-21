Jungle Raj In Bihar: RJD Leader Shot Dead By 3 Bike-Borne Assailants In Hajipur; Shocking CCTV Footage Surfaces |

Bihar: A local councillor Pankaj Rai was at a clothing shop near his home in Bihar's Hajipur, when three men on a motorcycle arrived and opened fire on him on Tuesday evening. Rai, a first-time elected councillor and member of Lalu Prasad Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), tried to escape by running into his house. However, the attackers pursued him inside and shot him multiple times, with three bullets striking him.

Hearing the gunshots, his family and nearby residents rushed to the scene and took him to a hospital, but unfortunately, he was declared dead on arrival. A CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced on the internet showing the exact moment when shots were fired by unidentified gunmen on the RJD leader.

VIDEO | Bihar: Ward councillor Pankaj Rai shot dead by unidentified miscreants in #Hajipur on Tuesday night. The attack was caught on CCTV.#BiharNews



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/FOSOgp1H2y — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 21, 2024

Tejashwi Yadav Condemns Attack On Party Leader

RJD leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav strongly condemned the incident, accusing Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) of failing to maintain law and order in the state.

Yadav blamed the government for allowing such violence to occur, saying, "NDA goons led by Nitish Kumar shot dead ward councillor Pankaj Rai in Hajipur at night. The Chief Minister and two Deputy Chief Ministers are sleeping peacefully while their goons are creating mayhem."

Investigation Launched In The Matter

According to an NDTV report quoting the police, Rai had previously filed a complaint regarding a dispute six months before his murder, but his family claimed that no action was taken. In the wake of the killing, senior police officials, including Superintendent of Police Har Kishore Rai, visited the crime scene and the hospital to collect details and offer reassurance to the grieving family. An investigation has been launched and police are reviewing CCTV footage from the area to track down the suspects.

Bihar: RJD MLA Mukesh Roshan says, "The ward councilor of Ward No. 5 in Hajipur has been murdered in a tragic incident. He was a strong advocate for social justice and a member of the Rashtriya Janata Dal. His murder poses a challenge to the police administration, indicating that… pic.twitter.com/aldBj1Tdrk — IANS (@ians_india) August 20, 2024

RJD MLA Mukesh Roshan also visited the hospital and criticised the state's law and order situation, describing the murder as a failure of governance. He reportedly said, "Pankaj Rai was an active worker of the RJD. His murder is a testament to the fact that lawmakers are not safe even inside their own homes. It's 'jungle-raj' in Bihar."