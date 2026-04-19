June Assembly Session, In `Breach Of Law’, Says Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit

CM Bhagwant Mann (left) Bhanwarilal Purohit (right) | File pic

Chandigarh: With the Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit stating that the two-day assembly session held last month was ``in breach of law and procedure’’, and also questioning the legality of the Bills passed therein, the ongoing row between the two top state functionaries, seems set to escalate.

The governor’s letter written to Mann on Monday in which he held that the two-day session was in ``breach of law and procedure’’ and also cast his doubts on the legality of the four Bills passed therein, was in response to Mann’s recent letter in which the latter had requested governor to give assent to the Sikh Gurdwara (amendment) Bill, 2023, aimed at ensuring free broadcast of Gurbani from Golden temple, Amritsar.

However, Mann had gone on to say that it was regretted that the Bill sent to him (governor) on June 26 had not been signed till date and this amounted to stifling the democratic will of the people of Punjab.

It may be recalled that the above mentioned Bills was apart from three other Bills, sent to the governor for assent.

However, writing back to Mann, Purohit held that in order to discharge his duties conscientiously, he had sought legal advice which gave him to believe that assembly session held on June 19 and June 20 – when these four Bills were passed – was in breach of law and procedure, thereby casting doubt on the legitimacy and legality of those Bills.

The governor went on to say in his letter that in the background of the legal advice, he was actively considering whether to obtain the legal opinion from the attorney general of India or as per the Constitution, to reserve these Bills for the consideration and consent of the President.

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Notably, it is not the first such run-in between the governor and the chief minister. The rift between the two top functionaries had started in October last year when the former had questioned the appointment of vice-chancellors of two state universities and subsequently, the two had taken pot-shots at each other on various issues.

Meanwhile, Malvinder Singh Kang, the chief spokespersons of the AAP, Punjab alleged that by unconstitutionally referring the bills to the President, Governor Purohit revealed his true colors as an agent of the Center. His actions not only undermined the authority of the state assembly but also exposed a sinister agenda to suppress the voices of the people. Governor Purohit's blatant disregard for due process and his attempt to subvert the will of the elected representatives, was a slap in the face of democracy, Kang further alleged.