Junagadh Floods: Buffaloes Get Washed Away By Strong Current, Visuals Surface

Gujarat has been battered with heavy rains which has led to flooding in several parts of the state. After Dhoraji in Rajkot, visuals of massive flooding which has caused devastation in Junagadh has surfaced online. A video that is doing rounds on social media, several buffaloes were washed away due to the strong current of floods. Not only cattle, but parked cars were also swept away in gushing waters in another instance from the city.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi took to Twitter and shared video showing cars sweapt away by strong current. He also applauded the Junagadh Police for its effort in this hour of crisis.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"Due to washed out tracks in Junagadh-Vadal section, Train no. 09513 Rajkot-Veraval Special of 23.07.2023 has been fully cancelled," tweeted DRM Bhavnagar.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

IMD warning

The India Meteorological Department on Saturday issued an orange alert in Gujarat and red alert for Junagadh for the next two days. The IMD said that very heavy rainfall is likely in the state for next 48 hours. On its official Twitter handle, the weather agency said, “#Gujarat Region expects Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall on 23rd and 24th July. Stay Safe!”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

NDRF rescue operations

Amid the incessant rain battering several parts of Gujarat, the National Defence Response Forces (NDRF) team on Saturday conducted a rescue operation in the Junagadh district of the region. The NDRF personnel in the rescue operation reached out to the general public and assisted them to cross the city's flooded and waterlogged regions into safer areas.

Earlier on Saturday, one person went missing in Navsari City in the midst of the monsoon rain spells. As per the district administration, a search for the missing person was underway. The collector of Navsari told ANI that no casualties were reported."Our 40 teams are present at the spot. No loss of life reported, but one person is missing, and search is underway", said Amit Prakash Yadav, collector, Navsari, reported ANI.

"Navsari received heavy rains between 8 am and 12 am, leading to water logging in many parts of the city. Water has receded almost everywhere, but some low-lying areas are still waterlogged", Yadav added.

(With agency inputs)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)