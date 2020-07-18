Judicial probe sought in Delhi communal riots

New Delhi: A group of 72 prominent citizens, including those retired after holding top key positions in the government, have petitioned President Ram Nath Kovind to institute a commission of inquiry by a sitting or retired judge of the higher judiciary into the manner Delhi Police is investigating the communal riots in North-East Delhi from February 23 to 26, pointing out the dubious role of the same police with allegations of deliberately not preventing violence and rather being complicit in it.

Their 8-page memorandum has brought out the bias in the investigations being conducted into the riots, in which 53 people lost their lives, stressing that the investigations should be free and fair to ensure justice and prosecution of those who instigated and caused the violence, which is not seemed to be done, despite constitution of three Special Investigation Teams (SITs) set up by Police and Delhi Police special cell separately probing the aspect of conspiracy behind these riots.

It justifies the need for a judicial inquiry under the Commission of Inquiry Act, 1952, saying "a credible and unbiased probe is crucial to ensure public trust."

The issues flagged in the memorandum to the President include police complicity in violence with assault by police caught on video, evidence of police itself involved in stone pelting, violence and breaking the CCTVs, no action on complaints against police officials and the BJP leaders, custodial torture of victims and eye-witnesses, criminalising dissent and protests, and malafides in police questioning only for intimidation.