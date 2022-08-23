Judge of CBI special court gets ‘threat’ letter, asked to ‘release’ Mondal

TMC leader Anubrata Mondal | IANS

A day before TMC strongman Anubrata Mondal is to be produced before a court, judge of CBI special court Rajesh Chakraborty got a threat letter that if Mondal is not "released," then he and his family "would be framed in the NDPS case."

According to the letter written by Chakraborty to the District Judge and High Court, one Bappa Chatterjee had allegedly written a letter to the Officer-in-Charge of Asansol court that if Mondal was not released, then he and his family would be framed in the NDPS case.

However, the accused, Bappa Chatterjee, said that his signature had been "forged" and also that he had not sent such a letter.

The political brawl continued, with the opposition accusing the ruling Trinamool Congress of "using machineries."

Senior CPI (M) leader and lawyer Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya said that such a ‘threat’ letter is not new and such incidents were also seen earlier.

BJP co-incharge of Bengal Amit Malviya said, "The CBI Judge in Asansol gets a threat letter, asking him to give bail to criminal Anubroto Mondal, failing which his entire family would be framed in the NDPS case. The judge has written to the District Judge and the High Court. Mamata Banerjee has been defending Mondal even after his arrest.

TMC, on the other hand, claims it is a 'ploy' against them.

Meanwhile, Mondal on Tuesday evening was taken for a medical checkup at Command hospital before being produced at Asansol court on Wednesday.

The CBI officials had time and again quizzed Mondal and a team of CBI officials had searched several places in Birbhum to find details of Mondal and his close aides' properties’.