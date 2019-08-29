Judge behind Chidu’s arrest gets plum post

New Delhi: Sunil Gaur (62), who retired last week as Delhi High Court judge, two days after paving the way for arrest of senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, is tipped to be the chairman of the Appellate Tribunal for Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

His order in the Chidambaram case has been debated over the last three days in the Supreme Court. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal has alleged that Gaur "copy-pasted" the accusations from a note passed on to him by the Enforcement Directorate after he had reserved the ruling in January.

He had also passed an order clearing the decks for prosecution of the top Congress leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Motilal Vora, in the National Herald case.

On August 19, he had denied anticipatory bail in the AgustaWestland chopper scam to businessman Ratul Puri, nephew of Senior Congress leader and Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath.

Guar, who practised in the Punjab and Haryana High Court at Chandigarh for a decade before becoming a judge in a Delhi subordinate court, was elevated to the High Court in April 2008. He became permanent judge in April 2012.