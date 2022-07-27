e-Paper Get App

Jubliee Hills gang rape case: Four minor accused, get bail

The gang rape case had sparked a massive controversy in the country.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, July 27, 2022, 12:57 PM IST
article-image

Four of the five minor accused in the Hyderabad gang rape case have been granted bail by the Juvenile Justice Board. The gang rape case had sparked a massive controversy in the country.

The JJB on Tuesday granted the four CCLs (child in conflict with law) bail on some conditions, officials said on Wednesday.

They were directed to cooperate with investigation officials, record their attendance before the District Probation Officer on first Monday of every month and granted bail on production of on two sureties of Rs 5,000 each.

The four accused, including the son of a legislator, have been released from the juvenile home. While fifth minor has moved high court seeking bail. Saduddin Mallik, the adult accused, is still in jail.

The Hyderabad gang-rape case had triggered outrage across India. The 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by six young men when she was returning home after a party in the Jubilee Hills area of Hyderabad on May 28.

The crime in the capital city of Telangana allegedly involving children of politicians driving luxury cars had led to massive outrage.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndiaJubliee Hills gang rape case: Four minor accused, get bail

RECENT STORIES

Jubliee Hills gang rape case: Four minor accused, get bail

Jubliee Hills gang rape case: Four minor accused, get bail

Jharkhand graft case: SC agrees to hear pleas of state govt, CM Hemant Soren against HC order on...

Jharkhand graft case: SC agrees to hear pleas of state govt, CM Hemant Soren against HC order on...

'I am hurt': Neeraj Chopra on not being able to defend his javelin throw title at Commonwealth Games...

'I am hurt': Neeraj Chopra on not being able to defend his javelin throw title at Commonwealth Games...

Mumbai updates: Congress workers try to stop train at Borivali; detained

Mumbai updates: Congress workers try to stop train at Borivali; detained

'Unruly behaviour': Rajya Sabha to suspend AAP MP Sanjay Singh for rest of the week

'Unruly behaviour': Rajya Sabha to suspend AAP MP Sanjay Singh for rest of the week