 JSW Chairperson Sangita Jindal Elected As Platinum Benefactor For Kochi-Muziris Biennale
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaJSW Chairperson Sangita Jindal Elected As Platinum Benefactor For Kochi-Muziris Biennale

JSW Chairperson Sangita Jindal Elected As Platinum Benefactor For Kochi-Muziris Biennale

KBF announced that Jindal has onboarded the foundation as a platinum benefactor for the biennale. As per the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), the JSW Foundation will be contributing a significant grant over a five-year period to the Kochi-Muziris Biennale, the flagship event of the Kochi Biennale Foundation.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, October 11, 2024, 06:19 PM IST
article-image
Sangita Jindal, Chairperson Of JSW Foundation |

Mumbai: The Kochi Biennale Foundation (KBF) has announced that Sangita Jindal, chairperson of JSW Foundation is a platinum benefactor for the Kochi-Muziris Biennale, which has been internationally acclaimed as India’s premier mega-art event.

KBF announced that Jindal has onboarded the foundation as a platinum benefactor for the biennale. As per the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), the JSW Foundation will be contributing a significant grant over a five-year period to the Kochi-Muziris Biennale, the flagship event of the Kochi Biennale Foundation. The Biennale is referred to as India’s premier mega-art event, which is uniquely accessible to art lovers and members of the public alike.

Read Also
Mira Bhayandar: ₹50 Crore Diverted From Uttan Slaughterhouse Project To Upcoming Balasaheb...
article-image

Statement Of Bose Krishnamachari, President Of The Kochi Muziris Biennale

Bose Krishnamachari, president of the Kochi Muziris Biennale, said, “We are delighted to have Sangita Jindal’s support and friendship. Over the years, she has actively supported the Kochi Muziris Biennale and other endeavours to build the arts ecosystem in the country, more recently with the Hampi Art Labs. We welcome her ideas and visionary courage, and look forward to growing into a new era at the foundation.”

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Western Railways To Soon Launch 12 Additional Suburban Trains From October 12; Find More Details
Mumbai: Western Railways To Soon Launch 12 Additional Suburban Trains From October 12; Find More Details
Mira Bhayandar: Volunteers Of Banga Sangha At RNP Park Recreate 70-Feet-High Eco-Friendly Replica Of Kolkata's Majestic Palace Temple; See Pics
Mira Bhayandar: Volunteers Of Banga Sangha At RNP Park Recreate 70-Feet-High Eco-Friendly Replica Of Kolkata's Majestic Palace Temple; See Pics
Rohit Sharma Could Miss 1st Test vs Australia In Perth, Claims Report; 2 Contenders Emerge As Stand-In Captain
Rohit Sharma Could Miss 1st Test vs Australia In Perth, Claims Report; 2 Contenders Emerge As Stand-In Captain
Maharashtra: Indian Railways Plans To Boost State's Economy With Record ₹1.64 Lakh Crore Planned Projects; More Details Inside
Maharashtra: Indian Railways Plans To Boost State's Economy With Record ₹1.64 Lakh Crore Planned Projects; More Details Inside

About Projects Taken Up By Sangita Jindal

Sangita Jindal has supported art and heritage through numerous projects. Jindal had set up the Jindal Arts Creative Interaction Centre (JACIC) at the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) in 1994. She also publishes Art India Magazine, which has been a chronicler of the Indian art scene since 1996.

Read Also
Gallery FPH: Dive Into The Art Journey Of Artist Raamji Sharmaa At Solo Exhibition Of Paintings &...
article-image

Her efforts to preserve heritage for future generations led to extensive restoration work at the Hampi temple complex in Karnataka, the Keneseth Eliyahoo Synagogue, and the iconic David Sassoon Library and Reading Room in Mumbai. The projects received conservation awards and an award of merit respectively from UNESCO. She has recently undertaken the restoration of the Shalimar Bagh, the world-renowned Mughal Garden in Kashmir’s Srinagar.

She is an Eisenhower Fellow, serving on the board of trustees of the World Monuments Fund - India Chapter and as an Advisor on the Khoj Board. She is a member of the Tate International Council, the UN Women Business Sector Advisory Council (BSAC), a Governing Board Member of Mumbai First, and a global trustee of Asia Society. She has also been elected as Chairperson of the Asia Society India Centre in 2024.

Sangita Jindal has recently been brought on as a member of the India Advisory Council of the British Asian Trust, UK. She also received the Golden Peacock Award for Social and Cultural Leadership in 2019.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

JSW Chairperson Sangita Jindal Elected As Platinum Benefactor For Kochi-Muziris Biennale

JSW Chairperson Sangita Jindal Elected As Platinum Benefactor For Kochi-Muziris Biennale

Chhattisgarh: Students Of Government Medical Colleges Prohibited From Private Practice

Chhattisgarh: Students Of Government Medical Colleges Prohibited From Private Practice

Assam Tragedy: 4 Children, Including 40-Day-Old Newborn Crushed To Death After Speeding Car Rams...

Assam Tragedy: 4 Children, Including 40-Day-Old Newborn Crushed To Death After Speeding Car Rams...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 11, 2024, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 11, 2024, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 11, 2024, 4 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 11, 2024, 4 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...