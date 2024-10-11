JSW Chairperson Sangita Jindal Elected As Platinum Benefactor For Kochi-Muziris Biennale

Sangita Jindal, Chairperson Of JSW Foundation |

Mumbai: The Kochi Biennale Foundation (KBF) has announced that Sangita Jindal, chairperson of JSW Foundation is a platinum benefactor for the Kochi-Muziris Biennale, which has been internationally acclaimed as India’s premier mega-art event.

KBF announced that Jindal has onboarded the foundation as a platinum benefactor for the biennale. As per the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), the JSW Foundation will be contributing a significant grant over a five-year period to the Kochi-Muziris Biennale, the flagship event of the Kochi Biennale Foundation. The Biennale is referred to as India’s premier mega-art event, which is uniquely accessible to art lovers and members of the public alike.

Statement Of Bose Krishnamachari, President Of The Kochi Muziris Biennale

Bose Krishnamachari, president of the Kochi Muziris Biennale, said, “We are delighted to have Sangita Jindal’s support and friendship. Over the years, she has actively supported the Kochi Muziris Biennale and other endeavours to build the arts ecosystem in the country, more recently with the Hampi Art Labs. We welcome her ideas and visionary courage, and look forward to growing into a new era at the foundation.”

About Projects Taken Up By Sangita Jindal

Sangita Jindal has supported art and heritage through numerous projects. Jindal had set up the Jindal Arts Creative Interaction Centre (JACIC) at the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) in 1994. She also publishes Art India Magazine, which has been a chronicler of the Indian art scene since 1996.

Her efforts to preserve heritage for future generations led to extensive restoration work at the Hampi temple complex in Karnataka, the Keneseth Eliyahoo Synagogue, and the iconic David Sassoon Library and Reading Room in Mumbai. The projects received conservation awards and an award of merit respectively from UNESCO. She has recently undertaken the restoration of the Shalimar Bagh, the world-renowned Mughal Garden in Kashmir’s Srinagar.

She is an Eisenhower Fellow, serving on the board of trustees of the World Monuments Fund - India Chapter and as an Advisor on the Khoj Board. She is a member of the Tate International Council, the UN Women Business Sector Advisory Council (BSAC), a Governing Board Member of Mumbai First, and a global trustee of Asia Society. She has also been elected as Chairperson of the Asia Society India Centre in 2024.

Sangita Jindal has recently been brought on as a member of the India Advisory Council of the British Asian Trust, UK. She also received the Golden Peacock Award for Social and Cultural Leadership in 2019.