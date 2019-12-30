JP Nadda to meet party general secretaries to discuss CAA outreach program, other issues today

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) working president Jagat Prakash Nadda is scheduled to hold a meeting of party general secretaries later on Monday.

The meeting will be held over different issues including the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) outreach program and party's organizational elections.

On December 26, party sources said that senior cabinet ministers and BJP leaders would be deployed across the country in an effort to dispel misgivings about the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, and National Register of Citizens (NRC) being allegedly spread by the opposition.