JP Nadda peps up party leaders in Bihar

The two-day meeting of the state executive committee and office-bearers of BJP concluded on Sunday with party president JP Nadda asking the state leaders to make door-to-door campaign and seek votes on the basis of the achievements of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre, and Nitish Kumar's in Bihar. He hoped with LJP and JDU, the NDA will capture threefourth of the 243 seats in the assembly. Nadda in his valedictory address telecast from New Delhi said NDA will contest the elections under the leadership of Nitish Kumar. He asked the leaders to convince the electors about the gains made by them since Lockdown started in March. Holding elections during Corona crisis is a challenge, he said and suggested the Rs 20 lakh-crore economic package, Rs 1.20 lakh-crore scheme for migrant workers, opening of isolation centres should be adequately publicised during the door-to-door campaign. Nadda recommended the party workers to contact the beneficiaries of Union government's welfare schemes through the AASHA workers, Aanganwadi workers and migrant workers who were getting Rs 1,000 per month from the Centre.

To woo the voters, farmers and government employees, who played an active role in Corona control, should be honoured by the BJP, he insisted. Earlier,former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who inaugurated the meeting through video conference from Mumbai, said the Prime Minister's letter to Mahendra Singh Dhoni on his retirement from international cricket should also be told to voters to letthemknow thatthePM cares for everyone.

The leaders authorised the state president Sanjay Jaiswal to constitute the state electioncommittee and state election campaign committee as well as other panels. Booth-level workers have been asked to display their nameplates at their residences within a month. In his talks with the state general secretary (Organisation) Nagendra Ji, BJP general secretary Bhupinder Yadav advised him to ensure that the ministers from BJP quota in the state visited rural areas.

Today's meeting was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi, PWD Minister Nand Kishore Yadav, Agriculture Minister Prem Kumar, and Health Minister Mangal Pandey. During the 2015 assembly elections, BJP and JDU had contested against each other. JDU had then entered into alliance with RJD. The LJP was poll partner of BJP in 2015 too