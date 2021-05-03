JP Nadda on two-day West Bengal visit amid post-poll violence; BJP announces nationwide dharna on May 5

Kolkata: In order to take stock of the unabated post-poll violence in West Bengal, BJP national president JP Nadda will be on a two-day visit to the state.

According to BJP sources, Nadda is also likely to visit the families of the affected BJP cadres across the state.

Meanwhile, the BJP sources also confirmed that the saffron camp on May 5 will hold a nationwide dharna against the widespread violence unleashed by the alleged TMC workers post the election results. This protest will be held following all COVID protocols across all organisational mandals of the party.

Notably, six BJP cadres were killed in West Bengal. In Jagaddal, mother of a BJP cadre Shova Rani Mondal was killed while she was going to save her son. In Ranaghat BJP worker Uttam Ghosh, in Beleghata Abhijit Sarkar, in Sonarpur Haran Adhikari, in Sitalkuchi Momik Moitra and in Bolpur Gourab Sarkar were killed by the alleged TMC goons.

In Nanoor of Birbhum district BJP candidate Tarak Saha’s two female election agents were gang-raped and one of them is even missing. The BJP also complained that the TMC goons had also molested BJP women workers in 12 villages of Nanoor Assembly.

In Howrah, the BJP party office was completely ransacked on Monday late evening.

Incidentally, the student wing of the BJP, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) headquarters in North Kolkata was also attacked on Monday.