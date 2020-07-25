Joyride amid lockdown: In Kolkata, 3 drunk youth drive into barricade, injure constable, 2 civic workers

A constable deployed at Kolkata’s Tilajala police station and two civic volunteers were injured while trying to stop a car that had violated lockdown rules on Saturday.

West Bengal has imposed a state-wide lockdown in fear of the spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19. The state, along with Bihar, has witnessed a high rise in the number of cases in the past fortnight.

Footage that was shared on social media showed how the traffic police spotted a brown car with two boys and a girl at Science City on EM Bypass Road at 7 am on Saturday. The cops tried stopping the vehicle, but the driver sped away and took the flyover that leads to Patuli area on the bypass.

The cop on duty informed his colleague on the other side of the flyover who tried intercepting the vehicle by setting up barricades.