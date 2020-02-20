Journalist who covered Kashmir wins AFP's Kate Webb Prize

"This is a real honour, and a huge motivation to carry on my work with enthusiasm and determination. I want to dedicate this award to the courageous and resilient journalists from Kashmir who have been reporting in extremely difficult conditions for the past six months. This is a collective award," Khan told AFP.

The Kate Webb Prize is named after a crusading AFP reporter who died in 2007 at the age of 64, after a career covering the world's troublespots.

"Reporting from Kashmir at this time has been extremely challenging for everyone, including the established foreign media," said AFP's Asia-Pacific regional director Philippe Massonnet. "For an independent, local journalist those challenges have been far greater, and it is to Ahmer's enormous credit that he managed to provide accurate, high-quality journalism when it was so sorely needed."