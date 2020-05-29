Journalism or TikTok video? Republic TV's Indo-Pak 'prop war' amid LIVE debate leaves Twitterati in splits

Republic TV’s Hindi news channel R. Bharat has become a trending topic on social media, courtesy its latest prime time debate. The channel’s editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami invited a panel to represent India and Pakistan to discuss the Pulwama-like tragedy that was averted in Kashmir on Thursday.

However, things took a dramatic turn when Maninderjeet Singh Bitta, chairman of the All-India Anti-Terrorist Front and Engineer Iftikhar Chaudhry, Deputy Secretary Information, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) locked horns amid the virtual debate.

The duo engaged in a ‘prop war’ which reminded social media of the bows and arrows used in mythological shows from the 80s. Some went on to call it as the “lowest level of journalism on national TV”, while others christened it as a new version of “Cartoon Network” and "TikTok".