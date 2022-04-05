e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / India / Jottings on notes make them invalid: RBI

Jottings on notes make them invalid: RBI

Also, anything scribbled on the notes that can create social enmity will render the notes as invalid legal tenders.

FPJ Bureau | Updated on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 09:03 AM IST

FPJ
FPJ
Advertisement

As part of the clean note policy, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has declared that currency notes scribbled with political slogans or religious messages will be invalid.

Also, anything scribbled on the notes that can create social enmity will render the notes as invalid legal tenders.

The currency notes with colour or stains, however, can be exchanged by banks, though the banks are told not to put them back into circulation.

The RBI has also asked banks to exchange notes that are accidentally torn into pieces or if a part of the note is missing.

ALSO READ

Mamata Banerjee attacks Centre, says India's economic condition worse than Sri Lanka Mamata Banerjee attacks Centre, says India's economic condition worse than Sri Lanka

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 09:03 AM IST