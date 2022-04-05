Jottings on notes make them invalid: RBI

As part of the clean note policy, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has declared that currency notes scribbled with political slogans or religious messages will be invalid.

Also, anything scribbled on the notes that can create social enmity will render the notes as invalid legal tenders.

The currency notes with colour or stains, however, can be exchanged by banks, though the banks are told not to put them back into circulation.

The RBI has also asked banks to exchange notes that are accidentally torn into pieces or if a part of the note is missing.

Published on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 09:03 AM IST