Joshimath sinking: ISRO report on land subsidence withdrawn, reports

The report which was earlier available on their website cannot be accessed and the link to the same is not functional either.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, January 14, 2023, 09:17 AM IST
article-image
Joshimath homes developed cracks | Twitter
The Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) National Remot Sensing Centre, Hyderabad on Uttarakhand's Joshimath land subsidence was withdrawn on January 13, stated reports.

According to a report in India Today, the report which was earlier available on their website cannot be accessed and the link to the same is not functional either.

The ISRO had recorded subsidence of the hill town. Based on prelimnary results of data compiled by NRSC abd ISRO, the town had rapidly sank by 5.4 cm between December 27, 2022 and January 8, 2023.

This is a breaking story, further details awaited.

