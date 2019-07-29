Jolt to Lalu Prasad ’s RJD, Fatmi joins JDU

Patna: RJD suffered a big jolt as MAM Fatmi, a former Union minister and close colleague of party president Lalu Prasad since formation of the party, deserted the party and joined JDU on Sunday.

Fatmi was admitted in JDU by its state president Bashistha Narayan Singh at JDU headquarters here. Over 200 supporters of Fatmi also the joined JDU with him. Fatmi, who has represented Darbhanga in Lok Sabha, was denied ticket by RJD in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Fatmi alleged that he was not given recognition in RJD. He said he would abide and follow the stand of JDU on article 370, 35 A and triple talaq issues. JDU has made it clear that despite being in the NDA it does not support the BJP’s agenda with regards to these three issues.

Last week, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had called on the former finance minister and senior RJD leader Abdul Bari Siddiqui at his Darbhanga residence leading to speculation of political realignment in Mithila region.

With Lalu Prasad in prison, RJD is weakening in the state and for the first time it is non-represented in Lok Sabha as all of its candidates were defeated in the polls.

His son Tejashwi Yadav attended Bihar assembly for two days only, which has further led to confusion among the party ranks as to the capabilities of Tejashwi in leading the party.

By CHHAYA MISHRA