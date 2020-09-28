Jolt to Grand Alliance as RLSP leader Bhudeo joins Lalu’s RJD

Patna

The Rashtriya Lok Samta Party, a constituent of the Grand Alliance, on Monday suffered a big jolt ahead of state polls when its state unit president Bhudeo Chaudhury joined RJD. The leader made the switch in the presence of RJD state president Jagdananad Singh and Leader of Opposition in Assembly Tejashwi Prasad. Bihar assembly elections will be held in three phases: October 28, and November 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on November 10.

RLSP is headed by the former union minister of state for education Upendra Kushwaha, who was earlier with the NDA and had joined Grand Alliance before the Lok Sabha elections.

In another development, Lovely Anand, a former MP from Vaishali, too joined the RJD at the residence of the former chief minister Rabri Devi. Her son Chetan also followed the same route. Lovely’s husband Anand Mohan Singh, a former MP of Samta Party from Sheohar, is in jail following a life sentence over the murder of the then collector of Gopalganj, M Krishnaiah.

Lovely had defeated Kishori Sinha, wife of the former chief minister Dateyndra Narain Sinha. She alleged that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is harassing her husband. Her son said Nitish was against the Rajputs.

Bihar gets PDA

Pappu Yadav's Jan Adhikar Party (JAP) and Chandrashekhar Azad Ravan's Azad Samaj Party (ASP) joined hands on Monday to form the Progressive Democratic Alliance (PDA) for contesting Bihar Assembly polls. "There are two alliances in Bihar, one is casteist and the other is communal. Our coalition is humanitarian. This coalition is about socialism, not politics. We will announce the face of the coalition in the coming days," Pappu Yadav said during a press conference. Azad said, "We will always be available at places where a fight for justice is going on."