'Jolly LLB 2' in real life': Twitter reacts to Vikas Dubey's encounter

Superstar Akshay Kumar's 2017 film Jolly LLB 2 was the second installment of Jolly LLB, which featured Arshad Warsi. Set in Lucknow, ‘Jolly LLB 2’ was the story of Jagdishwar Mishra aka Jolly, a struggling lawyer who has moved from Kanpur to the city of nawabs to pursue his dream of becoming a big-time lawyer. It also featured actor Saurabh Shukla, who won the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor in Jolly LLB and Anu Kapoor in pivotal roles. In the courtroom drama, Akshay fights the case of an innocent man, who was killed in a fake police encounter.

On Friday, dreaded Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey was shot dead in encounter when he tried to flee after a road accident. According to reports, the vehicle overturned two kilometres before reaching Kanpur city limits. Dubey allegedly tried snatching a pistol after the vehicle overturned to make an escape, but was shot multiple times. After the news broke out, netizens were quick to point out that the dramatic twists of the incident were a little too similar to the fake encounter in Jolly LLB 2.

The hashtag 'Jolly LLB 2' trended on Twitter as Twitterati reacted to the similarities between director Shubash Kapoor's comedy drama and Vikas Dubey's encounter.

A user wrote, "@akshaykumar was so ahead of his time that he already made movie on Vikas Dubey's end."