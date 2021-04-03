Join mainstream: Modi to rebels

Tamulpur

Buoyed by a raft of peace agreements with underground outfits in the Northeast, PM Modi on Saturday made a fervent appeal to militants in Assam who have not surrendered yet to return to the mainstream as they are needed to create an ‘Atmanirbhar Assam’. Addressing a poll rally here in Bodoland Territorial Region’s (BTR) Baksa district, the PM said people of the state have rejected violence for development, peace, unity and stability.

Accusing the Congress of encouraging violence, Modi said, “It is our responsibility to ensure the rehabilitation of those who have returned to the mainstream after years of struggle. I also appeal to those who are yet to surrender to return for the future of the state and for their own future, too, as they are needed to create an ‘Atmanirbhar Assam’,” he said.

Referring to the huge crowd of women present at the rally, the Pm said during his last visit to Kokrajhar in BTR on Thursday, he was surprised to see women in large numbers and asked a political analyst about the reason, and was told “mothers are now sure their children will not pick up weapons and go away to the jungle again”. “I assure every mother and sister of the BTR the dreams of your children will be fulfilled and they don’t have to pick up we­a­pons and go to jungles or fall victim to bullets,” he said.

BJP resolved Bodoland issue, brought peace: Nadda

BJP President JP Nadda said his party’s government at the Centre and in Assam resol­ved the Bodoland issue and brought peace to the state.

Nadda said, "The Bodoland agitation was going on for 50 years. Thousands of people and security men were killed but no one was listening. It was PM Modi's political will, Amit Shah's strategy, and Sonowal implemented it in letter and spirit the Bodoland territorial region issue was resolved and aspirations of the people of the land were accommodated and the identity of Assam was saved.”

74 women candidates in fray

Political parties have made promises galore to woo the 49.35% strong women electorate but only 74 women candidates are in the fray for the 3-phase Assam Assembly election in 2021. The women candidates in the poll is less compared to the last two assembly polls.

Meanwhile, minister Pijush Hazarika, who allegedly threatened 2 journalists with dire consequences, was summoned to appear before police and his call recordings were sent to forensic lab.