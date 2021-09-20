Joe Biden to participate in bilateral meeting with PM Modi on September 24: White House

United States President Joe Biden will participate in a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 24th, a White House release said on Monday.

"The President will participate in a bilateral meeting with His Excellency Narendra Modi, Prime Minister Republic of India," the release read.

The meeting will be held when PM Modi will be participating in person in the Quad summit in Washington DC on September 24, which is being hosted by US President Joe Biden.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will also be attending the Summit to review the progress made since their first virtual Summit on March 12 this year and discuss issues of mutual interest.

This will be the first in person Quad summit. It will also be PM Modi’s first foreign visit in around six months. On September 25, he will also be addressing the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The Quad summit would reportedly be focusing around critical and emerging technologies, connectivity and infrastructure, cyber security, maritime security, humanitarian assistance, climate change, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region, combating Covid-19 pandemic and addressing climate change issues. The leaders are also likely to discuss the ongoing Afghanistan crisis.

Published on: Monday, September 20, 2021, 07:58 PM IST