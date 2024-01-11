 Jodhpur: Speeding SUV Rams Into 3 Pedestrians, Horrific Accident Video Surfaces
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaJodhpur: Speeding SUV Rams Into 3 Pedestrians, Horrific Accident Video Surfaces

Jodhpur: Speeding SUV Rams Into 3 Pedestrians, Horrific Accident Video Surfaces

The video of the terrifying accident showed two men and a woman trying to cross Pal road in Jodhpur. While they were almost on the other side of the road, a speeding SUV, rammed into them.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, January 11, 2024, 04:50 PM IST
article-image
SUV hits pedestrians in Jodhpur | X

Jodhpur, January 11: A speeding SUV rammed into three pedestrians in Rajasthan's Jodhpur city on Wednesday, January 10. The horrific accident was captured on a CCTV camera and a video has gone viral on social media. Two of the pedestrians were hospitalised after getting hit by the speeding SUV. The third pedestrian sustained minor injuries.

The video of the terrifying accident showed two men and a woman trying to cross Pal road in Jodhpur. While they were almost on the other side of the road, a speeding SUV, rammed into them. The three pedestrians were on the Zebra crossing when the four-wheeler hit them.

Read Also
Youth Crushed To Death By Truck While Crossing Road Amid Fog In UP's Unnao; Horrific Accident Caught...
article-image

Speeding SUV Rams Into 3 Pedestrians In Jodhpur

Read Also
School Bus Accident In Indore: Deceased's Kin Stage Chakkajam For 2.5 Hours On Manikbagh Bridge;...
article-image

Driver Fled The Scene

After hitting the pedestrians, the SUV overturned possibly because the driver, who has not been identified, applied sudden brakes. As per reports, the driver fled the scene immediately after the collision. Two of the three injured pedestrians were rushed to a hospital by locals. The third person, who sustained minor injuries, did not require hospitalisation.

A case has been registered in connection with the accident. A manhunt is underway to nab the accused driver.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Uttarakhand Shocker: Man Beaten To Death With Bucket In Roorkee, Disturbing Video Of Brutal Murder...

Uttarakhand Shocker: Man Beaten To Death With Bucket In Roorkee, Disturbing Video Of Brutal Murder...

UP: Dedicated To Exile Years Of Lord Ram, 'Ramayana Spiritual Forest' To Come Up On Sarayu River...

UP: Dedicated To Exile Years Of Lord Ram, 'Ramayana Spiritual Forest' To Come Up On Sarayu River...

Jodhpur: Speeding SUV Rams Into 3 Pedestrians, Horrific Accident Video Surfaces

Jodhpur: Speeding SUV Rams Into 3 Pedestrians, Horrific Accident Video Surfaces

UP Shocker: Man Ties Dog To Motorcycle, Drags It At Full Speed In Ghazipur; Horrific Visuals Surface

UP Shocker: Man Ties Dog To Motorcycle, Drags It At Full Speed In Ghazipur; Horrific Visuals Surface

PM Modi's Mega Infra Push In Maharashtra; Multiple Development Projects Worth Over ₹30,500 crore...

PM Modi's Mega Infra Push In Maharashtra; Multiple Development Projects Worth Over ₹30,500 crore...