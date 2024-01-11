Jodhpur: Speeding SUV Rams Into 3 Pedestrians, Horrific Accident Video Surfaces

SUV hits pedestrians in Jodhpur | X

Jodhpur, January 11: A speeding SUV rammed into three pedestrians in Rajasthan's Jodhpur city on Wednesday, January 10. The horrific accident was captured on a CCTV camera and a video has gone viral on social media. Two of the pedestrians were hospitalised after getting hit by the speeding SUV. The third pedestrian sustained minor injuries.

The video of the terrifying accident showed two men and a woman trying to cross Pal road in Jodhpur. While they were almost on the other side of the road, a speeding SUV, rammed into them. The three pedestrians were on the Zebra crossing when the four-wheeler hit them.

Speeding SUV Rams Into 3 Pedestrians In Jodhpur

आवश्यक कार्यवाही के लिए संबंधित थाना अधिकारी को अवगत करवा दिया गया है — DCP West Jodhpur (@dcpwestjodhpur) January 10, 2024

Driver Fled The Scene

After hitting the pedestrians, the SUV overturned possibly because the driver, who has not been identified, applied sudden brakes. As per reports, the driver fled the scene immediately after the collision. Two of the three injured pedestrians were rushed to a hospital by locals. The third person, who sustained minor injuries, did not require hospitalisation.

A case has been registered in connection with the accident. A manhunt is underway to nab the accused driver.