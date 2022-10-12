Jodhpur: Minor writes 50 fake rape threats to frame a boy, was jealous of his closeness with other girls |

A minor girl in Jodhpur had alleged that she received letters from her male classmates threatening her with rape and acid attack. The Jodhpur police, however, have solved the case and found the allegations to be false.

Initially, after the girls complaint the police registered a case and arrested the boy in accordance with the 2012 Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act (POCSO)

The teenager claimed her friend had written the letter, but during the investigation, cops discovered that the girl had actually written it.

The girl admitted to the police that she had sent the letters because she believed the boy, who had once been close to her, was talking ill about her in class. She also decided to accuse him since she did not enjoy how cosy he was with the other girls.

As per media reports, she wrote close to 50 letters to herself and went to police station to complain against the boy.

"When we compared the girl's handwriting, the case got clear," said SP Chakravarti Singh.

Polce launched a thorough investigation after the boy released a video on Twitter asserting his innocence.

The minor admitted that she wrote the letters after being questioned by the police in front of her parents.

The police will present the boy in court for his release.