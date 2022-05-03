Jodhpur clashes: Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat warns of protest, says 'law and order situation is in disarray in Rajasthan'

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Tuesday said the law and order situation is in disarray in Rajasthan. He warned the administration that if no action is taken in the Jodhpur incident, they will hold a massive protest at Jalori Gate in the city.

"What happened at the time of morning Namaz that immediately afterward cars were vandalised, houses were pelted with stones, women were insulted in Jodhpur. Police did not take any pre-emptive steps to prevent this," the Union Minister said. "We have warned the Administration that if no action is taken in this incident, then, we will hold a massive protest at Jalori Gate in Jodhpur," he added.

Rajasthan BJP unit chief Satish Poonia also slammed the Congress-led state government over the law and order situation following Karauli and Jodhpur violence.

He asked, "Why such incidents happen only under Congress rule?"

"Due to appeasement politics, peace, law and order situation have been disturbed in the state. It was clear from the Karauli incident that such incidents are taking place under government protection. Why does this type of incident happen only during Congress rule?" Poonia told news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, the Jodhpur deputy commissioner of police issued orders imposing a curfew till May 4 midnight besides suspending mobile internet services to check the spread of rumours.

The tensions broke out past midnight over the issue of putting up Islamic flags on the Jalori gate circle, which led to stone pelting in which five policemen were injured.

The situation was brought under control in the early hours on Tuesday with heavy deployment of police but the tensions escalated again in the morning after prayers at an Eidgah.

Shops, vehicles and houses were pelted with stones near the Jalori gate area.

Members of the minority community were installing Eid flags and they put up a flag on a roundabout alongside the statue of freedom fighter Balmukund Bissa.

This led to a confrontation as members of the community alleged that a saffron flag, which they had put up there ahead of Parshuram Jayanti, had gone missing.

The issue snowballed into stone-pelting and clashes, officials said.

Police rushed to the spot to control the situation during which five policemen were injured, the police control room said.

Police had to lob tear gas shells to disperse the mob.

Later, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in a tweet urged people to maintain peace and called the incident unfortunate.

"While respecting the tradition of love and brotherhood of Jodhpur, Marwar, I make a touching appeal to all parties to maintain peace and cooperate in restoring law and order," he said.

The chief minister said instructions had been issued to the administration to maintain peace and order.

He said leaders of all political parties should ask their workers to maintain peace and they all should remain united.

Gehlot also chaired a high-level meeting at the Chief Minister's office to review the situation. He asked ministers Rajendra Yadav and Subhash Garg, and two officers to go to Jodhpur by helicopter.

(With PTI inputs)

