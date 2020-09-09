Jobless youths show anger; Congress, Samajwadi Party leaders arrested

Lucknow

Defying administrative pressure and police arrests, a large number of unemployed youngsters across all major districts of Uttar Pradesh lit candles and diyas on Wednesday night under the “9pm9minute” campaign.

The campaign was aimed to show the anger and frustration of scores of jobless youths to the regime and express solidarity with one another. Former IPS Surya Pra­tap Singh, who has been fa­cing ire of the current regi­me for being vocal, has ca­lled for this campaign connecting with youths across India.

The youths raised slogans against UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and PM Modi and blamed them for the massive joblessness.

“Over 1.6 lakh govt vacancies were to be filled in various departments, including police and education. Candidates with degrees and diplomas in engineering, pharmacy, clerks, agriculture and other subjects have been wai­t­ing for recruitment for the last 3 years,” rue youngsters.

"In cases vacancies are not advertised for 1-3 years, where it was advertised, exams are not held. In most cases, results are stuck, jeopardising the career of lakhs. To worsen the matters, private firms have either shut shop or are scaling down staff," said a youth.

Opposition leaders Akhi­lesh Yadav and Priyanka Gandhi both extended support to the campaign. Members of Youth Congress and Samajwadi Party Chhatra Sabha, who were marching towards CM Yogi’s residence, were arrested in Lucknow.

Congress leader Anshu Awasthi says, “Although the Yogi government claims to have provided lakhs of jobs recently, most of those claims lie on papers. That’s why the government is scared and resorted to arresting students.”

Stray incidents of Congress workers clashing with the police were also reported.