'Jo Karega Jaat Ki Baat, Usko Main Dunga Kas Ke Laath', Says Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Denounces Caste Politics At BJP Event In Goa

Taleiga: Addressing the BJP Goa Executive meeting in Taleigao, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari slammed caste politics. Gadkari said, "Jo Karega Jaat Ki Baat, Usko Main Dunga Kas Ke Laath", meaning, ''One who practices caste politics will be kicked hard." Gadkari said that the country is poised with caste politics which is played quite opten. He said that he does not believe in caste politics. He further said, "40 per cent of the population of my constituency. I will say in front of them that I am associated with RSS, but I don't believe in caste politics. I will work for those who vote for me as well as for those who won't vote for me."

Political atmosphere is heating up in Maharashtra as the state is all set go for Assembly polls this year. The Assembly term is expected to end by November 26 and elections will be held for 288 assembly seats in October or November.

Political dynamics of Maharashtra

In the previous Assembly elections in Maharashtra, BJP clinched victory by securing 105 seats, Shiv Sena 56, NCP 54 and Congress 44 seats. However after the elections, Shiv Sena split from the NDA and formed government with NCP-Congress and Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray took over as the CHief Minister. Since then, Maharashtra politics has witnessed huge churning with repeated changes in the political dynamics.

In June 2022, there was a political infighting within the Shiv Sena Party. After this, and the party split into two factions- one led by Uddhav Thackeray and the other led by Eknath Shinde who got support of 40 MLA resulting him taking over the Chief Ministerial post with the support of BJP. Sharad Pawar's NCP too went through similar split into two factions - one led by Sharad Pawar and and the other by Ajit Pawar.