JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, attacked in the campus last year, to contest in West Bengal Elections 2021

Aishe Ghosh, the President of students' union of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), will contest in the West Bengal Elections 2021 as a CPI (M) candidate, she informed on Thursday.
Aishe will be the first sitting president of JNU's students' union to contest in an assembly election.
She will be contesting from the Jamuria seat and will be backed by the Sanyukt Morcha.
Informing the same, she tweeted, "Will be contesting from Jamuria Legislative Assembly Seat as candidate of the CPI(M) ,supported by the Sanyukt Morcha. Requesting all of your support. #BengalElections2021."
Earlier, last year, dozens of masked men armed with sticks and stones stormed into Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), leaving at least 28 people, including JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh injured in their wake. News reports painted a horrifying picture, with Aishe captured on camera bleeding from a head wound.
The Election Commission had last month announced the poll bugle for five Assembly elections, with West Bengal having the longest run of 34 days in eight phases from March 27 to April 29. The results will be out on May 2.
In West Bengal, a party has to get 148 seats to attain majority. Trinamool Congress (TMC) led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was re-elected for the second term in 2016. She faces a strong challenge from the BJP this time, though the Congress-Left alliance is also in the fray.