JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, attacked in the campus last year, to contest in West Bengal Elections 2021

Aishe Ghosh, the President of students' union of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), will contest in the West Bengal Elections 2021 as a CPI (M) candidate, she informed on Thursday.

Aishe will be the first sitting president of JNU's students' union to contest in an assembly election.

She will be contesting from the Jamuria seat and will be backed by the Sanyukt Morcha.

Informing the same, she tweeted, "Will be contesting from Jamuria Legislative Assembly Seat as candidate of the CPI(M) ,supported by the Sanyukt Morcha. Requesting all of your support. #BengalElections2021."