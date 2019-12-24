JNUSU ask HRD to address fee hike ASAP

New Delhi: The Jawaharlal Nehru University Student Union (JNUSU), on Tuesday, said they were invited for a meeting with the Secretary, Ministry of Human Resource Development where they reiterated their demands and requested the ministry for speedy redressal of their concerns and resolving the deadlock.

"From our part, we clearly stated that the JNUSU wants a resolution in keeping with the spirit and concerns of the struggle that the students have been fighting for the last 58 days. We reiterated our position that the students remain committed to dialogue and discussions. We also requested the MHRD to expedite the process where our concerns are speedily addressed and the deadlock resolved. However, the present MHRD Secretary was shockingly and unfortunately not even updated about the entire crisis and hence could not give any concrete reply to the JNUSU," the student union said in a statement.

The movement against fee hike, the illegally passed hostel manual and to save public education, has been running for close to two months now. But, they said, the students are unfazed in their resolve.