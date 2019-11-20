JNUFact trends after clashes between JNU protestors and Delhi police

The Delhi Police lodged two FIRs on Tuesday in connection with the protest by Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students over a hostel fee hike, even as the students' union demanded that no administrative or legal action be taken against the protesters. After two days of clashes between cops and JNU students, netizens have started hitting out at the JNU protestors and #JNUFact started trending on Twitter.

The issue also resonated in the Lok Sabha with Opposition members describing the alleged police action on the students "suppression of voice" and demanding total rollback of hostel fee hike.

People took to Twitter, to express their thoughts on the protest. On user said 'JNU protest against fee hike is just a drama and JNU is a den of anti nationals,funded by foreign NGOs.' While another user said, 'Our Tax Paid Money is certainly not for these JNU Goons."