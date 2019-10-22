JNU was extraordinarily important for me, says Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee

New Delhi: Outlining the significance of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in his life, co-recipient of this year's economics Nobel, Abhijeet Banerjee on Monday said that the Varsity has played a substantial role in his life.

"JNU was extraordinarily important for me. In Presidency College, most of the students were upper-caste Bengali but at JNU I encountered India. There is caste, poverty and it was not in the world I had lived in. So, JNU taught me what India was all about," Banerjee said at an event here. Banerjee also spoke in favour of utilising direct taxes for funding welfare schemes as compared to the indirect taxes.